Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 26.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 449.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

