Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clovis Oncology stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.95.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.