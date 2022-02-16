CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $217.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 218.61 ($2.96), with a volume of 39939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($3.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.89. The company has a market cap of £639.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740 ($45,656.29). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($869.17).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

