Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.47% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $91,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $577.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.99. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.14 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $583.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.