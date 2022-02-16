Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after buying an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 1,094,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after buying an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after buying an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 3,294,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

