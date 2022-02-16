Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

CDE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 3,294,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

