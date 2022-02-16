Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.49% of Cogent Communications worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.42 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,220 shares of company stock valued at $713,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

