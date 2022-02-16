Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.67.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

