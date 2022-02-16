Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

