Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

CNS stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

