Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.57

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.57 and traded as low as $15.61. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 42,505 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

