Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Up 43.7% in January

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $342,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 223,255 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.94. 161,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.49. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $162.20 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.