Coldstack Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $301,020.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $301,020.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.89 or 0.07128631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,994.37 or 0.99882430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

