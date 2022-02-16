Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director M Frederick Dwozan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,250 over the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,071,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth $3,389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth $5,960,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

