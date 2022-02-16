Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXO) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 4,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

