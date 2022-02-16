Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 199.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,952,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.