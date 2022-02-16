Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.500 EPS.
Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 1,260,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,026. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
