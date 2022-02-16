Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$13.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.67 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 146,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

