Comparing BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and Potbelly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million 2.48 -$70,000.00 $0.06 13.50 Potbelly $291.28 million 0.56 -$65.39 million ($1.48) -3.80

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BAB and Potbelly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Potbelly 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Potbelly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% Potbelly -10.72% -754.90% -9.87%

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potbelly has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAB beats Potbelly on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

