Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,823.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,823 ($24.67) and last traded at GBX 1,793 ($24.26), with a volume of 187234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,814.50 ($24.55).

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.27) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.45).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,664.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,562.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The company has a market capitalization of £31.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.69), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($256,741.54).

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

