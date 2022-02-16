Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

