Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,874,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 2,593,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $$3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

