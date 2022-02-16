Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Tops $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.91 or 0.07124129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00289713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00758947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00073493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00409566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00215718 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

