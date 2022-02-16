ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,703 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

CNOB stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

