Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.56.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.91. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.