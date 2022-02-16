Constellium (CSTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
