Constellium (CSTM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 71,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 72,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 61.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.