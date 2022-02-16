Contrasting Artivion (AORT) & Its Peers

Artivion (NYSE: AORT) is one of 202 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Artivion to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Artivion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 0 0 N/A Artivion Competitors 1071 4300 7774 214 2.53

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 36.38%. Given Artivion’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artivion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Artivion has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Artivion Competitors -694.12% -65.88% -17.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $253.23 million -$16.68 million 600.20 Artivion Competitors $1.20 billion $90.36 million -0.88

Artivion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Artivion beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

