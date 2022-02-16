Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Copa stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. 558,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.48. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $97.21.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copa by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,560,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

