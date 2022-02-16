Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in January

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,400 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 745,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.49.

Shares of CPPMF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 475,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

