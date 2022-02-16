Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CORT stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 29,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,288. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

