Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.66. 2,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.