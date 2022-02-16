Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.66. 2,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.
The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.