Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.63. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,648 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

