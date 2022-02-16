CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCard had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 18.96%.

NYSE CCRD traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,045. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Get CoreCard alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.