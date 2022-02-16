Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNR opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.