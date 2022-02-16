Coterra Energy (CTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CTRA opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.
