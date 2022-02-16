CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $116.71.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

