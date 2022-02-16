Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $793.50 Million

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post sales of $793.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $784.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.00 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

