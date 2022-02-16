Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Crane worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

