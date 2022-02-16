Credit Suisse AG Has $2.47 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

