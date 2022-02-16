Credit Suisse AG Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of NetScout Systems worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after buying an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 659.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

