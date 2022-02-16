Credit Suisse AG Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,273 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Several analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

