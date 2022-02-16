Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 342.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Triple-S Management worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTS. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,887,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,494,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 777.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 219,179 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triple-S Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

