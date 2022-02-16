Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

