Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,486,117 shares of company stock worth $32,356,022 and have sold 31,449 shares worth $760,876.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.