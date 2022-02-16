Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
