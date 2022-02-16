Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,059 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,973 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of International Bancshares worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 1,229.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 440,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 98.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 424,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

