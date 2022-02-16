Credit Suisse AG Sells 102,838 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.56% of Ikena Oncology worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,466,000 after purchasing an additional 654,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 10.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

IKNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other Ikena Oncology news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $400,764.

Ikena Oncology Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

