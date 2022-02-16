Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,918 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Canadian Solar worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after buying an additional 131,021 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after buying an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after buying an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

