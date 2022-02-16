Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,951 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of CommScope worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,650 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

