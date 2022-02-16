Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,241 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Veritex worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

