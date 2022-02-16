Credit Suisse AG Sells 986 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of CorVel worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel stock opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.33. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,670. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.