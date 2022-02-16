Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 815

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 815 ($11.03) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays lowered their target price on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.69) to GBX 781 ($10.57) in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.87.

Shares of LCSHF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 110,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. Lancashire has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

